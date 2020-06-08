Brooklyn Nine-Nine Fame Terry Crews SLAMMED On Twitter For His Controversial ‘Black Supremacy’ Tweet

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame Terry Crews posted a controversial tweet about Black Lives Matter on Sunday, post which he started receiving a lot of bash from the Twitter users. Terry has been pretty vocal about his thoughts regarding any issue happening around him.

The tweet of Terry Crews which sparked the bashing was, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

One of the most liked comments on the post was: “Black supremacy?” We represent 13% of the US population, hold no institutional power & gaslight our coworkers. We got 99 problems and your math isn’t the only 1. #StrongerTogether.”

Screenwriter Darryl Wharton also had something to say about Terry Crews tweet, “We have officially entered The Twilight Zone on a day when Mitt Romney marches for #BlackLivesMatter and Terry Crews does the thing he does….”

Author Frederick Joseph took to his Twitter account and posted, “Every time I think Terry Crews has done the worst, he always does more.”

Another random Twitter user wrote, “Terry Crews is bizarrely talking about Black Supremacy, something that doesn’t exist, whilst Mitt Romney protests against racism. Today is giving me a massive headache.”

Before this, Terry Crews had posted a video about his opinion on George Floyd’s death. He had said, “First of all my heart is broken,” Crews said in the video. “George Floyd looks like me. George Floyd could be me. I could easily, easily be that man on the ground with that police officer’s knee on my neck. That could easily be me,” he added.

Check out the video below:



