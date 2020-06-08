Looney Toons Reboot: NO Rifles & Guns To Address The Issue Of Gun Violence In America

Elmer Fudd, the little hunter from Looney Toons, is all set to get rid of his rifles in the reboot of the show. The makers are finding more innovative ways to create the comical mayhem but are skipping guns to address the very serious issue of ‘gun violence’ in the US.

Elmer Fudd’s profession in the show has been a rabbit hunter but this time he’ll finish his hunting projects without using any rifles. Peter Browngardt, the series executive producer and showrunner, opened about the same and clarified things for the fans.

In a conversation with NY Times, Peter Browngardt said, “I always thought, ‘What if Warner Bros. had never stopped making “Looney Tunes” cartoons?’ As much as we possibly could, we treated the production in that way. We’re not doing guns. But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in.”

Peter also sweetly put how everyone needs to get along in times such as now, he said, “We’re going through this wave of anti-bullying, everybody needs to be friends, everybody needs to get along. ‘Looney Tunes’ is pretty much the antithesis of that. It’s two characters in conflict, sometimes getting pretty violent.”

On the directors of old Looney Toons show, Peter said, “For directors like Chuck Jones and Friz Freleng and Tex Avery, it was an art and a science. They knew this is how many seconds it should take after the coyote hits the ground before a puff of smoke comes up.”

Will you be watching the reboot of Looney Toons or are you done with it? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

