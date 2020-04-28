‘Black Panther’ Chadwick Boseman SCARES Fans As He’s Spotted Walking With A Stick Post Donning Dramatic Weight Loss

It was a few days ago when our very own King T’Challa from Wakanda ‘Black Panther‘ Chadwick Boseman posted a video online in which he relatively seemed weak. Many fans were concerned about his health and commented about the same on his video.

In the video, we saw Chadwick talking about donating a massive amount of $4.2 million in personal protective equipment “to hospitals that service the African American communities who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I hope your okay, your appearance has changed,” one person commented

“Dude, I’m all in for this, but please reassure your fan base about your health ’cause even I am starting to be kinda worried,” another user posted.

“I didn’t recognise him at first. I’m not liking this weight loss bro,” shared one fan.

Now, in the latest pictures spotted, Chadwick Boseman is seen donning a scarf around his neck covering his face. He’s seen wearing a hood that caps his head. He’s walking with a stick in his hand which will surely worry the fans.

It’s not clear when Boseman began to slim down. He looked healthy when he was last spotted in Chicago back in February. It is being speculated that Boseman’s weight loss could be for a role. His next project is a sci-fi TV series The Black Child. He will likely have to bulk up again for Black Panther 2.

Apparently, he was out to visit a cafe and grab a smoothie along with his mother. This happened in his neighbourhood in Los Feliz, California.

