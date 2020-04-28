Avengers: Endgame: Fans Think Neither Hulk Nor Thor Are Strongest Avengers, Find Out Who Is

Avengers: Endgame released a year ago but the debate about who is the strongest Avengers is never-ending. Remember, in Thor: Ragnarok, when Chris Hemsworth’s character gets into Tony Stark’s spaceship, he tries to open the security by using the keyword ‘strongest Avenger’ and it fails? It is later shown that as per Stark, Hulk is the strongest Avenger.

But a lot of fans disagree and they have their own reasons and favourites who they think is the strongest Avenger. Initially, it was just between Thor and Hulk until Captain Marvel joined. In 2019, this Brie Larson starrer left fans astonished when they saw how powerful she is. However, after Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man also got added to list as he managed to kill Thanos.

Koimoi conducted a poll on Twitter and we asked fans to vote for the strongest Avenger according to them. The options in this poll were – Iron Man, Thor, Captain Marvel and Brie Larson. According to fans, RDJ’s character is the strongest superhero who has received 41.8 per cent votes followed by Thor with 33.8 per cent.

Captain Marvel is on the third position with 13.8 per cent and Hulk received the least votes of 10.6 per cent.

We wonder what the Mark Ruffalo has to say about his superhero receiving the least vote. After all, fans have disagreed to Tony Stark’s opinion that the green giant is strongest of all. Even in Avengers: Endgame, apart from Thanos, it was Hulk who survived after using the infinity gauntlet!

Do you agree with the votes? Who do you think is the strongest Avenger? Let us know in the comments below.

