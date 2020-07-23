Keanu Reeves plays Theodore Logan, and Alex Winter plays William Preston in all of ‘Bill & Ted’ movies. Now, the duo is back with the third part, ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music‘.

The third movie will focus on Bill and Ted as they travel through time in their famous phone booth, this time with their daughters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be released on premium VOD on 1st September 2020. Any cinemas, which will be able to release the film, will do so as well. Orion Pictures confirmed the news as they released the movie’s second trailer.

As theatres around the world are closed due to the pandemic, many movies are being released on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, etc. This includes films like Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island and Jon Stewart’s Irresistible.

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ was to be released in theatres on 21st August 2020 before coronavirus spread.

Sources say that Orion Pictures, along with the filmmakers, decided to release the film on a streaming platform. But international distributors are keen to release the movie in theatres wherever possible.

The first movie in the series, ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’, was released in 1989. The sequel, ‘Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey’, released in 1991.

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ also stars Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving. Paine plays the role of Ted’s daughter Wilhelmina Billie “Little Bill” Logan. At the same time, Weaving will be portraying the role of Bill’s daughter, Theodora Thea “Little Ted” Preston.

