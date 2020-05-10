A good piece of news for Beyonce fans today is that the singer along with her family has been tested negative of Coronavirus. Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles Lawson confirmed the same during an appearance on Tamron Hall this week.

“We all got tested. We’ve gotten the results back and everybody is okay, and so I hope we can get together this Mother’s Day and have dinner together—and I can actually touch them for real,” she said.

She also opened up about how she feels sad during weekends as that’s the time when she gets to see her grandchildren. “So on Sunday mornings, I got the blues.” she told the host.

Beyonce along with mom Tina has been consistently putting efforts to make people in Houston aware of the importance of getting tested for COVID-19. According to People magazine, the duo is launching the #IDIDMYPART campaign this Mother’s Day, to promote coronavirus testing so that the fast spread of disease in the US can be stopped.

Unfortunately, the US is by far the most affected country in the world. With 1,347,318 people diagnosed Coronavirus positive in the US so far, the country is struggling too hard. Every day there are around 25k new positive cases being diagnosed in the US. The second most affected country right now is Spain which has 262,783 positive cases. Thankfully, Spain has done a brilliant job in recovery and has managed to get a strong decline in its active cases.

Coming back to Beyonce, the singer earlier pledged $6 million to fund mental health support during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall to provide $6 million to fund the mental health and personal wellness services, reports variety.com.

Beyonce shared an update on her website.

“Beyonce’s BeyGOOD recognises the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the the organisation’s official statement, adding: “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!