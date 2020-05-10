Pink On Surviving COVID-19 With Her 3-Year-Old Son: “Didn’t Know What Might Come Next”

Voice behind songs like Just Give Me A Reason and Just Like Fire, Pink (also known as P!nk) has opened up about the struggles of surviving COVID-19 with her 3-year-old son. She has labelled this experience as most physically and emotionally challenging.

Pink did witness symptoms of COVID-19 along with her three-year-old son. She talked about the process and opened up about all the pain she has endured during it.

NBC published a Saturday essay covering the thoughts of Pink. The singer wrote, “To be a mom, a teacher, a cook, a confidant, and a bada** dream chaser all at once is no small feat. Mamas everywhere, you are doing amazing. As parts of our country start down the long road to recovery, I find myself wondering what happens next? We’re defining a new normal for our own children and working through it day by day, one step at a time. The U.S. is moving forward, but this virus knows no boundaries. And I’m thinking about the children and families around the world who are just beginning to know its effects. Do they have what they need to be safe? Do they have what they need to be healthy?”

Pink also added, “Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother. Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

Back in early April, Pink took to Instagram and informed fans that she was tested positive: “Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

Pink also blamed the US government for not being able to be up to the mark when it comes to testing for COVID-19. She also donated $1 million USD to Philadelphia health facility and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

