Beyonce Spotted ROCKING The Hamptons With Rumi In 'Queen Bey' Style

A while ago Beyonce released her visual album on Disney Hotstar Plus titled ‘Black Is King’ and it has been trending all over the world like crazy. Queen Bey is undoubtedly the best in the industry and for a reason.

With all the protests going on in the world right now against racism, Queen Bey’s new album yet again proved that nobody can dethrone her ever.

Back in 2017, Beyonce announced her second pregnancy with husband and rapper Jay-Z and it took the social media with a storm. The Single Ladies singer looked like a goddess in the same and it is still one of the most popular pregnancy announcements of all time.

Yesterday, the Halo singer was spotted at the Hamptons with daughter Rumi and looked like a queen as usual.

Beyonce flaunted her curves in a subtle manner and wore a short bohemian style beach cover-up and paired it up with a brimmed straw hat.

Queen Bey walked barefoot carrying her 3-year-old daughter and Rumi twined with mommy and wore a similar hat and both of them looked delightful as ever together.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Beyoncé & Rumi out and about in The Hamptons — Aug. 26th. 💙 pic.twitter.com/fuLfoPCkQM — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) August 27, 2020

Isn’t that one beautiful portrait?

Besides Rumi Carter, Beyonce also shares a twin son named Sir Carter and an eight-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy Carter with rapper Jay-Z.

Blue Ivy happens to be a big fashionista at such a young age and you should check out some of her most talked-about appearances.

