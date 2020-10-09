Bella Hadid Celebrates Her 24th In A Multi-Coloured Bikini With Friends - Pics Inside





Isabella Khair Hadid, the American model who is better known as Bella Hadid, turned a year older today. And she is celebrating her 24th birthday in style. Bella has jetted off with some friends to spend on a non-refundable adventure trip. Scroll down to see how the celebrations are going.

In the latest pictures shared by the model, we see her and best friend Devon Carlson setting the temperature soaring in some colour bikinis.

Bella Hadid captioned the multiple pics she shared on Instagram, “A few Bday elixirs” In these pictures, Bella is seen rocking a pink, blue, yellow and brown halter neck bikini top with matching bottoms. Devon the other hand sports a floral print pink two-piece bikini set.

Bella Hadid completed her bikini look with pink sunglasses that has dark lenses, some chunky gold bangles, chains around the neck and an anklet. Carlson rocked yellow shades while posing with a mocktail in hand.

Talking about the images featured in the carousel, we see the besties having a black while seated on a wooden deck beside a lake. An assortment of different drinks can also be seen in the pictures.

Before sharing these bikini pictures on her Instagram handle, Bella Hadid shared a photo of her jetting off with her friends. The image clicked inside a private jet, also has quite a few giant balloons kicking in the celebratory mood.

She captioned the post, “oh gosh I feel just really lucky. I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable.”

Thes pictures showed the girls having a blast as they headed to their destination with fancy dress items including feather boas, quirky sunglasses and plastic tiaras. Don’t they look super cute?

Bella Hadid’s elder sister, Gigi Hadid was missing from the celebrations this year. For those who do not know, Gigi welcomed her first child with beau Zayn Malik a couple of weeks ago.

Happy birthday Bella! Continue having a blast!!

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

