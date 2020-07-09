Band Lady Antebellum Files Lawsuit Against Singer Lady A, Deets Inside

The Grammy-winning country band ‘Lady Antebellum’ which recently changed its name to ‘Lady A’ in June has filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday against Seattle based Black singer Anita White. Yes, you heard it right! Anita White has been performing under the name Lady A for the past 30 years.

The band Lady Antebellum decided to remove the word ‘Antebellum’ from its name because of the word’s association to servitude. As per the lawsuit, the band is only asking for the right to use the trademark ‘Lady A’. It is not infringing Anita White’s affirmed trademark rights of the same name. There are no claims to any monetary damages involved in the lawsuit as well.

Lady A Band made a statement to E! News that they are upset to share that their sincere hope to join with Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended.

The statement further includes that she and her team have demanded a $10 million payment, so reluctantly the Band has come to the conclusion that they need to ask a court to affirm their right to continue to use the name Lady A, a trademark the Band has held for many years.”

Additionally, as per the statement includes, “When we learned that Ms. White had also been performing under the name Lady A, we had heartfelt discussions with her about how we can all come together and make something special and beautiful out of this moment. We never even entertained the idea that she shouldn’t also be able to use the name Lady A, and never will—today’s action doesn’t change that. Instead, we shared our stories, listened to each other, prayed, and spent hours on the phone and text writing a song about this experience together. We felt we had been brought together for a reason and saw this as living out the calling that brought us to make this change in the first place.”

