Bachelorette’s Chad Johnson Opens Up About Making P*rn With Girlfriend Annalise Mishler & Making Some Quick Money From It





While each one of us is worried about surviving these days of crisis, actor Chad Johnson, who is popular for his role in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ has taken a rather unusual decision. The actor has chosen to become a full-fledged p*rnstar!

Yes, guys you read that! Chad’s girlfriend Annalise Mishler and he have been taping some real steamy videos that go up on a platform called OnlyFans at regular intervals. Opening up about the kind of monies that he makes through these videos make close to a whopping 40k dollars a month, Chad claimed.

Speaking to the DailyMail, Chad has been quoted saying, “I’ve always had a really crazy high s*x drive so it’s been pretty easy for me, to be able to make money off of it is f***ing amazing. I don’t regret it at all, I always knew I’d do something in this industry I just wasn’t sure what.”

The actor further said, “It’s a process We’re doing stuff every two or three days and putting out more stuff, getting crazy with it,” Chad added. “It’s a lot more than I ever made from TV, I’ll say that,” Chad told the site and added that the ‘Bachelorette’ shows paid him $1,800 “while they made millions”.

The actor who has been facing difficult years recently on the professional as well as the personal front, remains unfazed about his career change even when his sister has told several media portals that she is ashamed of his choices.

Chad concluded saying, “Everything is going really well if this keeps up and I start to really make this all work, I’m going to probably move to Vegas and just going to keep the ball rolling.”

