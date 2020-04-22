Bruce Willis ‘Stuck’ With Ex-Wife Demi Moore During The Lockdown; Here’s Why Daughter Scout Willis Is Finding This ‘Cute’

Die Hard fame Bruce Willis with his ex-wife Demi Moore has been quarantining with his daughters Scout Willis, Rumer and Tallulah. Scout (28) is the middle daughter to Bruce and Demi along with sisters Rumer (31) and Tallulah (26).

It’s also been said that Bruce had no intention of getting stuck with his ex-wife and daughters but Scout is making most of this family time with daddy. After getting separated from Demi, Bruce married Emma Heming Willis. He has two daughters Mabel (8) and Evelyn (5) with her.

Scout, on Dopey podcast, shared, “It’s been so funny because to me they’re just like, my super f**king weird parents, but to everyone else, they’re at this different level. My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be [six] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f**king with hypothermic needles that she found. So she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.”

Scout added, “My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor,” Scout explained. “So my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

Scout also expressed how both of them stuck with each other is ‘cute’. She said, “It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute. They’re both such nerdy, adorable, ’90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. It’s been pretty cute. It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them.”

