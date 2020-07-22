Avengers HILARIOUS: Thanos As ‘2020 Delays’ Crushes All Our Favourite Movies; Vision As Tenet Will Break Your Heart!

Delays of movies in 2020 have become a norm and what better way than Avengers & Thanos helping you to visualise it. Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. recently broke many hearts (and assumptions) by indefinitely delaying Tenet.

Most of the money-spinning films like Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984, Fast & Furious 9, No Time To Die have been pushed forward a considerable amount of time. Tenet was firmly at its previous release date, but that’s been shifted too.

In a video hilariously ‘memed’ by Comicbook, we see the Wakanda battle from Avengers: Infinity War synced with the current situation of movie delays. We see Thanos as ‘2020 delays’ smashing all our favourite Avengers representing the delayed films.

The most heartbreaking moment is Vision representing Tenet. Check out the video here:

Recently Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich released a statement for the delay of Tenet which reads, “We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.”

What do you think about the decision of movie-delays? Should the makers take a risk and release their films or postponing is a better idea? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!