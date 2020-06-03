Avengers: Endgame’s Don Cheadle Talks About Racism, Wants His White Friends To Get In The Front Line With Them

A lot of Hollywood celebs are raising their voice in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The latest one is Avengers: Endgame actor Don Cheadle who spoke against racism. The entire movement and protests started after George Floyd was killed by cops in Minneapolis on May 25.

Following this unfortunate incident, a lot of people in the US came down on the streets and protested. These protests are held to demand justice for George Floyd and to stop racism. Several celebs also joined the different protests and many talked about Black Lives Matter on social media. Don Cheadle, known as War Machine in Avengers: Endgame talked to NBC News about the current scenario. The actor talked about how racism still exists within American culture.

Don Cheadle said, “This is a systemic, institutionalized problem that we are all fully aware of.” The Avengers: Endgame actor requested his white friends and colleagues to join the movement. He extended a challenge to them and said, “Get on the front lines with us.”

“It’s not going to be easy, especially with this leadership, and I use that word incredibly loosely,” added the Avengers: Endgame actor. Cheadle said that meaningful change is possible only if something is done now. He believes if people rest now, the change will take time. “It’s a cyclical thing and it can lose steam. We have to do it right now,” Don added.

Meanwhile, a lot of Avengers: Endgame actors like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Tom Holland, and others have extended their support to BLM movement on social media.

