Now it’s like waking up every day to another Brad Pitt romance. Forget Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, the actor has moved past it long ago. Just within the lockdown period, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has been linked to numerous women. The latest one being Australian reporter Renee Bargh. But she’s a bygone now too!

Just to recall, for a long time, Brad Pitt has been making noise over his lockdown affair. The rumours started with reconciliation with Jennifer Aniston. It then moved onto Alia Shawkat, a secret lovechild with a British woman and whatnot. Renee Bargh made a lot of noise when she confessed to having butterflies every time, she sees the actor. Now, an old affair of the actor is back in the limelight.

We’re talking about The Proposal actress Sandra Bullock. The gossip mill had it that Brad Pitt and the Bird Box actress were seeing each other behind the curtains. They were even involved in private phone calls and a string of secret dates.

A source close to New Idea revealed of Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock’s romance as, “It’s fair to say that Brad and Sandra have always had a soft spot for each other. They’ve always moved in the same crowd but the timing has been wrong – either he’s been with someone, or she has. But now they’re finally free to take their chemistry to the next level.”

If that’s not enough, George Clooney is said to be the cupid of the two. Yes, the same friend who helped Brad with Jennifer Aniston. It all happened soon after the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor’s divorce with Angelina Jolie.

‘It was George who set Brad up with Sandy. George and Brad have been friends for years and have been talking a lot lately, while Sandy has been keeping close ties with George, who’s a producer on Ocean’s Eight, and – bam! – the opportunity was there. George is determined to help heal Brad’s heart, and couldn’t think of anyone better than Sandy,’ revealed the source close to the development.

Brad Pitt & Sandra Bullock – yay or nay? Share with us in the comment section below.

