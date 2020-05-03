Avengers: Endgame Trivia #39: Did You Know Loki Was Not Supposed To Die In Avengers: Infinity War?

The journey towards Avengers: Endgame hasn’t been an easy one. In MCU’s timeline, we have witnessed the deaths of several characters. Even in Endgame, we had to bid goodbye to Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America.

It is understandable when a superhero dies because, but sometimes, the death of a villain hurts too. Here we are talking about our favourite villain Loki. Played by Tom Hiddleston, he became everyone’s favourite since the first film, Thor (2011). The God of Mischief has died several times in MCU and tricked people only to return alive.

However, in Avengers: Infinity War, Loki died for real when Thanos choked him to death. Fans hoped to see him in Avengers: Endgame, but that didn’t happen. It was painful to see him dying as he had finally turned into a good brother to Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth). But what if we tell you that Loki was supposed to die way earlier in 2013?

Our Avengers: Endgame Trivia #39 is about Loki’s death. He was not supposed to die in Infinity War but 2013 film, Thor: The Dark World. However, the audience wasn’t happy with his death and hence, he returned in Thor: Ragnarok. About the same, Tom had said in Empire Film Podcast, “Loki’s death on Svartalfheim was written as a death. Chris and I played that scene for real. That was meant to be that he redeemed himself, that he helped save his brother and save Jane Foster but that he in the process sacrificed himself. It was something that was written, it was part of the original pitch. In test screenings, the audience didn’t accept it. There was a very strange and almost unanimous resistance to it.”

Well, the same thing happened before the release of Avengers: Endgame. When Loki was killed in Avengers: Infinity War, fans were still not ready to believe he’s gone for real. But during the promotions last year, the makers confirmed his death.

But MCU treated fans with Disney+ series on Loki who escaped in Avengers: Endgame. So it can be said that the God of Mischief might be having his tricks, but it’s the love of his fans that got him back to life again and again!

