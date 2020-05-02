Avengers: Endgame Trivia #38: Hugh Jackman AKA Wolverine Wanted To Battle Against Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man!

After 21 Marvel movies, we got to see the fate of our favourite superheroes in Avengers: Endgame last year. The journey for these superheroes to stand up together against Thanos wasn’t an easy one. But they succeeded with some great loss.

In Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man snapped his fingers to kill Thanos and ended up losing his own life as well. Chris Evans’ Captain America gave up on his superpowers and Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson sacrificed her life for the soul stone. But there was a time when these Avengers were behind each other’s life.

In Captain America: Civil War, Cap and Iron Man had a face-off because of Bucky (Sebastian Stan). Both the Avengers have different superheroes on their sides. Our Avengers: Endgame Trivia #38 today is about Civil War and its connection with Wolverine.

In an interview with ScreenCrush, Hugh Jackman revealed that he would want to be on Captain America’s team and fight RDJ’s Iron Man as it is in comics. The actor had said, “That’s really exciting news. I’ve always loved the very basic idea of the comic book world where on a Friday night, you can have a couple of beers with a mate and you can go, ‘It would be great to see Wolverine face-off against Iron Man’. And bang, Monday morning, someone’s drawing it. I always thought that was cool. It’s a very complicated world.”

Sadly, Wolverine never got to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But after the success of Avengers: Endgame, MCU and Disney have got the rights of the clawed superhero along with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. But Hugh Jackman retired from playing Wolverine in 2017’s Logan.

We wish we could witness Iron Man and Wolverine’s fight as it would be a huge thing. Also, if Wolverine would have been a part of Marvel earlier, he would’ve definitely kicked Thanos’ a*s in Avengers: Endgame.

That was our Avengers trivia. We will share other interesting facts about your favourite Marvel films every day!

