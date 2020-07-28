Avengers: Endgame Trivia #112: Doctor Strange Shares THIS Striking Similarity With Lord Shiva

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #112: Benedict Cumberbatch did a brilliant job at establishing himself as Doctor Strange, a wealthy, acclaimed and arrogant neurosurgeon. Audiences loved him in the Avengers saga, and he took notice to become one of the most influential people of the group.

But, there’s a fact about Doctor Strange which resembles Lord Shiva. Doctor Strange has a third eye on his forehead just depicted as Lord Shiva.

As the history of Hindu mythology depicts, Lord Shiva has a third eye at his forehead. It’s not ironical to see Stan Lee drawing a similar inspiration to give a similar superpower to Doctor Strange.

A trivia published on ScreenRant states: “’An eye such as no mortal has ever beheld’ is how Stan Lee described the as-yet unnamed Eye of Agamotto in Strange’s first story. Unlike the MCU version, it’s magical, rather than an Infinity Stone. It’s Stephen’s most powerful tool, functioning as anything from a mind probe to a tracking ray to a magical phaser. Sometimes the eye jumps out of the amulet and sits in Stephen’s forehead.

While this has a certain symbolism — the ‘third eye’ of mysticism and parapsychology — it doesn’t seem to make the Eye any more powerful or effective. It definitely looks weird – Ditko loved making Doctor Strange look truly strange.

Like Stephen’s Supreme status, he’s lost the Eye several times over the years, including the start of his newest series.”

Isn’t this something? Well, Doctor Strange fans can drop their views in the comments section below and let us know what do they think about the same.

