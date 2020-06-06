It’s been more than a year since the release of Avengers: Endgame but are we over it? Absolutely not! It seems like yesterday that we went for a 4 AM show to experience the magic of that film in a buzzing theater. But do y’all remember when did you cry the most while watching the film? More than Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man’s death scene, it was his heart-wrenching speech that won the show for us!

He records a pre holographic message in Avengers: Endgame for wife Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), daughter Morgan Stark (Alexandra Rabe) and his friend Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau). While going for the epic battle, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark already had a backup plan in case if everything fails and he had to die. And that’s exactly what happens.

In Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man dies as he snatches Thanos’ gauntlet, wears it and snap his fingers to defeat the Mad Titan. The gauntlet consists of six powerful infinity stones and in the process of saving the world, Iron Man sacrifices his life as the stones uproots all the strength from the superhero.

The speech is played during his funeral, and his farewell message in Avengers: Endgame will make you cry real bad. Read it here:

“Everybody wants a happy ending, right? But it doesn’t always roll that way. Maybe this time. I’m hoping if you play this back… it’s in celebration. I hope families are reunited. I hope we get it back, in somewhat like a normal version of the planet has been restored, if there ever was such a thing.

God, what a world. Universe now. If you told me 10 years ago that we weren’t alone, let alone you know to this extent… I mean, I wouldn’t have been surprised. But come on, you know. That epic forces of darkness and light that have come into play. And for better or worse, that’s the reality Morgan’s going to find a way to grow up in. So I found a private area to record a little greeting in case of an untimely death on my part. Not that death at any time is ever timely.

This time travel thing that we are going to pull off tomorrow… it’s got me scratching my head about the survivability of all this. But then again that’s the hero gig. Part of the journey is the end. What am I tripping for? Everything is going to work out exactly the way it’s supposed to.

I love you 3000.”

