Avengers: Endgame Trivia #73: Chris Evans REJECTED Being Captain America THIS Number Of Times Before Finally Grasping The Shield

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #73: Way before the Endgame, when Marvel was literally trying to team up its Avengers and it wasn’t an easy task. Chris Evans who now is our Captain America had rejected being so not once but multiple times at the start.

The Office’s ‘Jim’ John Krasinski was also offered the same part but makers were keen for Chris Evans to be the Captain America. It’s been said Chris feared of being in such a huge film in order to not play with his career if it sinks.

A trivia published in Ranker states, “Few superhero actors better embody their character than Chris Evans does Captain America. From his looks to his voice to his earnestness, Evans has forever become the face of the Star-Spangled Avenger—a role he initially avoided.”

It also adds, “Evans turned down the opportunity to play Cap not once, not twice, but three times before finally being convinced to take the part. Evans feared being brought down by the multi-picture contract that came with the job, but he eventually came to relish his role as the good Captain, as did his legion of fans. Evans worried about the sheer scope of the film.”

A conversation with Chris Evans published on IndieWire read, “I’ve made some spotty films and I didn’t want another one on this scale. I remember telling a buddy of mine, ‘If the movie bombs, I’m f*cked. If the movie hits, I’m f*cked.”

He also said, “I was just scared. I realized my whole decision-making process was fear-based, and you never want to make a decision out of fear.”

