Avengers: Endgame: Fans Weren’t Shocked With Black Widow’s Death But THIS Twist In The Film

MCU’s Phase 3 ended with a bang last year with Russo Brothers Avengers: Endgame. After 21 films, fans finally saw what was the greater purpose of their favourite superheroes. From Iron Man’s death to Captain America turning old in the climax, this 2019 worldwide blockbuster was full of astonishing moments.

However, these were not the ONLY moments or twists that shocked fans. From Loki disappearing with the Tesseract to Smart Hulk, Avengers: Endgame left us all stunned. Koimoi conducted a poll on Twitter in which we asked fans about the moment or scene that shocked them.

The options given were Bruce Banner as Smart Hulk, 2012 Loki’s disappearance, Black Widow’s death or Fat Thor. The response to the poll has been amazing. From the overall votes, Fat Thor scene shocked the fans most and it leads with 43.2% votes. Black Widow’s death in Vormir is in second place with 34.1% votes. After his death in Avengers: Infinity War, fans thought that Loki is dead forever in MCU’s timeline. But Loki’s disappearance in Avengers: Endgame has shocked 15.5% of our voters. The last remains Bruce Banner as Smart Hulk with 7.2% votes.

Check out the votes below:

We didn’t mention Iron Man’s death as it was indeed a heartbreaking twist for all of us to watch.

Yesterday, Koimoi also ran a poll asking which Avenger would’ve survived in Avengers: Endgame after snapping their fingers to kill Thanos. In that poll too, fans voted the highest for Thor. Looks like fans were really looking forward to everything about God of Thunder in this film.

After Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. Scarlett Johansson will be seen in standalone Black Widow film which will focus on her past life. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will have a Disney+ series showing us what the God of Mischief is up to after his disappearance. However, nothing is certain about Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. As MCU doesn’t have the rights for Hulk, there isn’t any solo movie on him. But there are reports that Hulk will appear in Disney+ series, She-Hulk.

