Andy Serkis AKA Gollum Will Read The Hobbit Novel Live For 12 Hours In Hobbitathon, LOTR Fans Are You Ready?

With its release back in its time, Lord Of The Rings took the world by storm and is considered a classic today. While fans enjoyed the realm of humans, elves, dwarves and hobbits – one character that stayed with us is that of Gollum/Smeagol. What if we tell you that we might get to relive the story and Andy Serkis who played Gollum will be reading it out for us?

Yes, you read that right! As announced by Andy Serkis himself, he will be reprising the character of Smeagol for a 12-hour-long reading marathon of the Hobbit novel.

The event called ‘The Hobbitathon COVID-19 Appeal’ is on today as we speak. The fundraiser is connected to two organisation namely Best Beginnings and NHS Charities Together. The amount collected will be split between these two charities.

Announcing the same on his Twitter handle, Andy Serkis wrote, “Join me for the Adventure this coming Friday, May 8. Stay tuned for more details on how you can support.”

“So many of us are struggling in isolation during the lockdown. While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12-hour armchair marathon across Middle Earth whilst raising money for two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need in the UK,” wrote Andy Serkis on his GoFundMe Page.

This is surely a breath of fresh air in these testing times. Let us know who is your favourite Lord Of The Rings character in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!