Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Calls THIS Theory Ft. Captain Marvel & Thor Wrong & We Don’t Know How To React!

It will be a year since Avengers: Endgame released worldwide, but the theories and craze around the film are never-ending. In the film, we got to see all our favourite superheroes together – Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Thor, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, Dr Strange and others.

Well, talking about theory, fans have their own versions and theories regarding their favourite superheroes. When the trailer of Avengers: Endgame came out last year, many fans mentioned that in the scene where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) approaches Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and stares at her after getting his Mlojnir, they heard her whispering something to him.

Many fans heard Captain Marvel whisper ‘I have telepathy” to Thor but this wasn’t shown in the film. Many Marvel fans believe that the makers might have some reason for the same. Well, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo has dismissed any theory related to this scene.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joe Russo said, “No. There’s no truth to that whatsoever. We buried a lot of Easter eggs in these films over the years, but that was not one that we buried.”

Well, this puts an end to all the theories and doubts regarding the scene!

Watch the trailer below to get a glimpse of the scene:

Meanwhile, Marvel fans have a reason to rejoice further as Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe will have several superhero films and TV series. The list includes a film on Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, another Spider-Man film and Thor: Love and Thunder. The TV series include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, WandaVision, What If…?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!