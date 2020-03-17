Avengers Actor Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Confirms It Via A Video Message

After Tom Hanks and Olga Kurylenko, Avengers actor Idris Elba has also tested positive for Coronavirus. The Thor:Ragnarok actor took to his Twitter page and in a video, he shared the news with fans last night.

In the video, Idris Elba said that he has isolated himself as he tested positive for Coronavirus. He got diagnosed with the virus as he came in contact with someone who had it. Hence, urged people to stay indoors and avoid any form of social contact.

The actor said, “Look we live in a divided world right now…but now is a time for solidarity. Now is a time for thinking about each other. There are so many people whose lives have been affected.”

Elba captioned the video, “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Watch the video below:

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has affected a lot of countries. Due to its widespread, many people have avoided stepping out of the house. The shootingg of many films like The Batman, upcoming Marvel films, and many Bollywood films have come to a standstill.

Along with this, even the release dates of films like Sooryavanshi, Fast & Furious 9, A Quiet Place and many others have been postponed. From April 19, the shooting of Indian films, TV shows and web series will be called off till March 31 due to coronavirus pandemic.

