Despite Coronavirus Scare Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Sweat It Out In The Gym? Gym Owner Finally Explains

While the entire world is battling the Coronavirus Pandemic, the government has asked people to not step out of their homes unless necessary. With schools, theaters and gym being closed, Shahid Kapoor was recently spotted with wifey Mira Rajput sweating it out in an upscale gym on Sunday evening.

While a lot of reports say that Shahid was working out in the VIP area and Mira in the general area, the couple was quick to exit the moment they spotted the paparazzi. Now the owner of the gym, Yudhishthir Jaising has finally opened up on what exactly was happening and if and why his gym was open despite a shutdown order from Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Jaising has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “He (Shahid) has been shooting in Chandigarh and had asked me to get some equipment after he sustained an injury (tendonitis). I was showing him the right way to use the equipment. In any case, we work out and train together at each other’s houses. It was only Shahid, Mira and me… just friends chilling on a Sunday evening.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor had recently taken to his social media handle to announce the suspension of the shoot of his upcoming outing, Jersey. Shahid’s Tweet read, “At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.”

At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey remake will be helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original feature. The film is slated for a tentative release in August 2020. Jersey will feature Mrunal Thakur alongside Shahid Kapoor as the film’s female lead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!