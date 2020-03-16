Coronavirus Scare: Here Are 5 Best Sci-Fi Series From Stranger Things To Dark That Might Help You To Divert Your Attention

With the ongoing situation all over the world with coronavirus pandemic, life has come to a standstill. The economy is going down, all the sectors including entertainment are going to suffer a huge loss if the situation persists. Schools and most of the public places have been shut and people have been given work from home.

If you’re a fan of science and fiction and thinking of what to watch while you’re working from home, here’s the top 5 sci-fi series available on Netflix that might help you to divert your attention. Yes, you read it right. From Stranger Things to Dark, we have got you all covered. Take a look at the following series here:

Stranger Things

Set in the 1980s, this mystery-thriller is undoubtedly one of the best original Netflix series of all time. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the story revolves around the unusual activities taking place in Indiana, Hawkins. Reportedly, Will Buyers, a young school going kid goes missing amid supernatural activities and his friends start a search-operation leading to various unusual activities going on in the town. That’s where they meet Eleven, a girl with psychokinetic abilities that changes their world upside down.

These kids will hook you to your seat like no one else and you would binge-watch the entire series in one go!

Dark

Dark is one of the most profound Netflix series out there. This German drama isn’t your regular time-travel thriller as it also shows how life would be like post-apocalypse, and how every person is weirdly connected. Dark clears our misconception about having time in our control. With much astonishment with its story, the makers have shown us how we are in control of time and it makes us function as per its wish.

Lost In Space

Lost In Space is an American- science fiction series created by Irwin Allen. The story is based on a family who gets lost in space while going to The Resolute, an interstellar spacecraft carrying selected families to colonize the Alpha Centauri star system. On their way, the Robinsons (lead family) met with an accident and had to stay on a different planet where Will Robinson meets an alien robot and becomes friends with him.

It’s a good watch for kids, so if you want some spare time for yourself; you can play this for kids and chill for a while. They’re going to love it!

Altered carbon

Altered Carbon is a series that takes your more than 300 years ahead in time. Set in 2384, the series shows us how life will be then when our memories will be saved in a disc-shaped device called ‘cortical stack’. While the technology at that time will be far advanced, so will the challenges and misuse too. That’s exactly what we get to see in this one.

Love, Death & Robots

Love, Death & Robots is an 18 stand-alone episode anthology created by Tim Miller. David Fincher is also one of the producers of the show. With some mind-bending real-life animation, every episode consists of something about either love, death or a robot and hence the title.

