Avatar 2: First BTS Picture Of James Cameron’s Film Is OUT!

Avatar 2 is amongst the highly anticipated film across the globe and there’s no question about it. Just like every other film, James Cameron directorial too got affected by coronavirus pandemic but finally, the work has resumed.

After facing a halt in March, the work on Avatar 2 kick-started on Monday. The filming is currently taking place in Wellington. The film will hit the screens next year. Producer Jon Landau treated the fans with one behind-the-scene picture from the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Landau wrote, “Used my iPhone to snap a picture of our first shot back in production on the Avatar sequels.”

James Cameron, along with over 50 crew members, reached New Zealand to resume the shooting of the much-awaited Avatar 2, a few days ago. The unit reached Wellington, New Zealand, on 31st May, for preparation in order to resume filming of the film series. The 54-member unit arrived by a chartered plane.

Work on the Avatar 2 came to a halt in March with lockdown orders by the New Zealand government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in an interview with Empire for the new Celebration Of Cinema issue, Cameron shared that he is confident that his much-awaited Avatar 2 will release as planned. It is currently slated for release on December 17, 2021.

Believed that the sequel takes place 12 years after the events of the first movie. Avatar 2 follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) as he roams the planet of Pandora with the new family he has with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

