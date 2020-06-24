The primaries in New York have grabbed the maximum number of eyeballs for the tension around it. While Tuesday, marked the election day in Virginia and Kentucky, pop sensation Ariana Grande’s kind gesture for the voters is winning the internet. This is a piece of happy news that we all deserve to begin our day.

Singer Ariana Grande, as announced by her, sent some food and coffee trucks to everyone waiting in the voting queue. Said to be a crucial election that will shape the November congressional race, Ariana urged everyone to use their voice as they need it.

In her tweet that she wrote, Ariana Grande said, “sent some food and coffee trucks for everyone waiting in line ! please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u.”

Tagging the only election booth in the Kentucky area, Kentucky Expo Centre, the pop star shared a picture. The picture had people standing in a group with placards in their hands written ‘Black votes Matter’ and ‘Vote today’.

sent some food and coffee trucks for everyone waiting in line ! please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u 🖤 @kyexpocenter https://t.co/5S0HNraXSb — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 23, 2020

Ariana Grande’s kindest gesture is winning the internet, and her fans are flooding in to express their love for her. The 7 Rings singer has been an active and prominent voice for causes through years.

In other news, this election is being touted to be a chaotic one according to the reports. Reason being the lack of polling booths due to the Coronavirus scare. Where normally there are 3,700 polling booths in the state, only 170 were available on Tuesday.

Only one both was available in the area’s two most prominent counties. One of which is Jefferson County, which is home to the state’s biggest Black Community.

