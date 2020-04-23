Aquaman Makers Wish Amber Heard On Her Birthday, Get Slammed By Johnny Depp Fans; Actress Tagged ‘Abuser’

Yesterday, Amber Heard turned 34 and wishes were pouring for her on social media. The actress is very popular for her portrayal as Mera in DC Films and Warner Bros’ Aquaman. The film also stars Jason Momoa in the lead role.

Yesterday, the Twitter handle of Aquaman movie shared a birthday wish for Amber. The official handle shared shared a still from the film and wrote, “Happy Birthday Amber Heard! Here’s to a fin-tastic day 💙”. However, their wish didn’t go well with the people on the internet.

As soon as Aquaman’s official handle wished Amber Heard on her birthday, fans slammed them on Twitter. After the shocking revelations came out that it was Amber who allegedly harassed her ex-husband Johnny Depp, people have been dissing the actress and want her to not be a part of DC Films anymore.

A Twitter user wrote, “#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Amber Heard assaulted Johnny Depp when his children were in the house: ‘I saw Amber lunge at Johnny, clawing, tugging and aggressively pulling him.’”

Another person wrote, “Disgusting. If she was a man, she would be fired by now.”

One more person tweeted, “This woman has admitted multiple times to abusing her husband, she’s been arrested for abusing her wife but sure, let’s tweet about her because she’s pretty and keeps male fans watching. Women never face to consequences for their actions when it comes to being known abusers. Face with rolling eyes”

Read a few tweets below:

I'm seriously astonished seeing your desperation for celebrating an admitted proven abuser's damn birthday. — 🐦 T w e e t i e B i r d 🐦 (@Sarah_Zarin) April 22, 2020

Disgusting. If she was a man, she would be fired by now. — palôma strike ➹⚯͛ (@siriustiltskin) April 22, 2020

Abusers don't deserve fin-tastic days. — Jedi Lukee (@I__Jedi) April 22, 2020

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Amber Heard assaulted Johnny Depp when his children were in the house: ‘I saw Amber lunge at Johnny, clawing, tugging and aggressively pulling him.’ https://t.co/wIor3oTubv — Support Johnny Depp (@MyGrindelwald) April 22, 2020

This woman has admitted multiple times to abusing her husband, she’s been arrested for abusing her wife but sure, let’s tweet about her because she’s pretty and keeps male fans watching. Women never face to consequences for their actions when it comes to being known abusers. 🙄 — Strawberry Fields. (@sunflxwervolsix) April 22, 2020

Here are the words of an abusive woman who hit her ex-husband and cut his finger off. "Do you know I was almost 115lb woman,"

"You're going to get up on the stand, Johnny, and say, she started it? Really?

See how many people believe you."#JusticeForJohnnyDepp#CancelAmberHeard — P🍩mta🐾⚔️⚖️ (@pomta5426) April 22, 2020

This tweet also puts an end to the rumours that Aquaman makers are planning to replace Amber Heard as the lead. But we never know, after so much bashing, only time will tell what the makers will decide.

