Aquaman 2: Amber Heard To Be Replaced By THIS Game Of Thrones Actress Amid Johnny Depp Controversy?

Isn’t it strange that Hollywood has been witnessing rumours around two leading couples, but everything remains poles apart? While Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly reconciled and are quarantining together, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp may not be at peace even amid lockdown. While things weren’t looking good, Amber Heard’s replacement for Aquaman 2 may just have been found. Read on.

For the unversed, amid the long-lasted divorce battle with the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, several reports state that Amber Heard’s future in the DC extended universe remains at risk. It all seems to have begun post petitions against the actress to be removed from the Jason Momoa starrer stormed social media platforms.

Adding to it all were speculations that the DC makers are not willing to get their films strangled amid any controversies, so are contemplating on either removing the actress from Aquaman 2 or giving her limited screen space. Now, latest developments suggest that Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke is being considered as her replacement!

Yes, you heard that right! The beauty who played Daenerys Targaryen in the popular web series has created a massive fan base with her tremendous portrayal. Furthermore, to add onto it, A new petition on Change.Org is now doing the rounds that is demanding Warner Bros. to replace Amber Heard with Emilia Clarke in Aquaman 2.

The petition titled ‘Emilia Clarke to refresh golden heard as Mera in Aquaman 2’ has gotten over 10,000 marks. It talks about the actress’ alleged physical assault row with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Whether or not makers plan to replace Amber Heard remains officially unclear.

Meanwhile, Heard and Depp officially got married in 2015 and called it quits after two years in 2017. Recently, pictures of the actress getting cosy with Elon Musk too surfaced and confirmed Johnny’s cheating allegations.

