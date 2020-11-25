Actor Anthony Mackie is all set to star in the upcoming action-adventure The Ogun, which he will also produce.

The film revolves around Mackie’s character Xavier Rhodes, who takes his teenage daughter to Nigeria to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he passed on to her, reports Variety.

Anthony Mackie’s character, when his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage through the criminal underworld to rescue her.

The film is written by stuntman-turned-screenwriter Madison Turner, while the director for the Netflix film is yet to be announced.

Anthony Mackie is best known for his role of Sam Wilson/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and was last seen in “Avengers: Endgame”. Mackie will reprise the role in the upcoming series “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier”. The series was due on Disney plus in August 2020 but the oandemic crushed the plans. The show is now expected to come out in 2021.

