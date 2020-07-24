Angelina Jolie Returns Home After A Short Trip With Kids In Private Jet

Angelina Jolie is known to be someone who keeps her travel a private affair. And that is exactly what the starwalt did this time around as she was spotted returning back home after a short trip with her kids. The Maleficent actress was spotted exiting a private jet with her kids, Zahara, 15, Vivienne, 12, and John, 14.

Returning to Burbank with her kids, Angelina Jolie did not look in the mood for paps. The actresses oh-so-famous face was mostly covered with a grey cotton mask and big metal sunglasses. She tied her hair up in a bun. Jolie teamed her casual black maxi with a thin black sweater.

Angelina Jolie with Vivienne, Knox and Zahara in Burbank Airport. July 23, 2020 pic.twitter.com/CvECriApyL — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) July 24, 2020

Angelina Jolie’s look was completed with yellow slippers and a black handbag. Meanwhile for those of you unversed, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress was last spotted on Monday running errands which is what gives people reason to say that her trip with the kids was a rather short one.

Angelina Jolie is also a mother to Maddox, 18 and Pax, 16. She shares all of her biological and adopted kids with her ex-husband and superstar Brad Pitt. The couples affair was one that made most headlines for the duo began dating on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith when Brad was still married to Friends fame actress Jennifer Aniston.

Though Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were the power couple of Hollywood, they rocked the world with their split in 2016. Ever since, the couple has been involved in an ugly divorce and custody battle with reports stating that Jolie is asking for way more alimony than what Brad is willing to shell.

Well we hope that things resolve soon between the estranged couple. There is hope given the fact that Brad Pitt has recently often been spotted outside Angelina’s mansion in Los Feliz.

