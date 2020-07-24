Rachel Green of cult series FRIENDS, aka Jennifer Aniston, is one of the most famous celebrities of Hollywood. She is also known for her witty sense of humor and absolutely stunning fashion sense.

As per reports, the 51 years old actress had some issues with her mother, Nancy Dow. Her mother was a former model who was crucial of Jennifer’s appearance as she was growing up.

Jennifer Aniston herself has revealed in a heartbreaking interview with Mirror that she didn’t come out the child model her mother hoped for. It was something that really resonated with her.

Jennifer Aniston said, “This little girl just wanting to be loved by a mum that was too occupied with things that didn’t quite matter. She was critical. She was very critical of me. Because she was a model, she was gorgeous, stunning. I wasn’t. I never was.”

She further confessed, “I honestly still don’t think of myself in that sort of light, which is fine. She was also very unforgiving. She would hold grudges that I just found so petty.”

Jennifer Aniston further revealed that Nancy Dow encouraged her not to leave the house without make-up on when she was merely 13 years old. She said, “She was always there telling me what to do and how to do it. Y’know: ‘Put your eyes on, don’t go to the market without’. I was like: ‘I’m 13, do I have to put my eyes on? Aren’t they there? She was always there telling me what to do and how to do it.”

