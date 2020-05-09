Andrew Garfield Was REPLACED By Tom Holland For Spider-Man For This SHOCKING Reason

Andrew Garfield’s departure from the Spider-Man franchise jolted down the actor’s career as far as box office is concerned. After His 2 outings, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the amazing franchise was dissolved. The ordinary box office response for the second part led to Sony terminating the series. Now one unknown incident involving star Andrew Garfield has come to light which might have played a key part that led to the end of the franchise.

Reportedly, Andrew was replaced as Spider-Man due to not appearing at the film’s event. This news emerged after hacking of Sony’s emails in May 2015 suggested that the actor was not feeling well, and hence could not make it to the event where Sony chief Kaz Hirai was expected to announce The Amazing Spider-Man 3 for a 2017 release. The email suggests that the event was about to start in an hour’s time, but Andrew didn’t show up due to illness.

Reportedly, the email read, “Here we are about one hour away from our Gala event and Andrew decides he doesn’t want to attend. He has a rather scruffy beard and he just wants to be left alone”.

Back in 2016, in an interview with the Guardian Andrew was asked to respond to this, he said – “No, I don’t think so. What I’ll proudly say is that I didn’t compromise who I was, I was only ever myself. And that might have been difficult for some people”.

Andrew was heartbroken after being replaced by Tom Holland, as he recently told Variety, “I signed up to serve the story and serve this incredible character that I’ve been dressing as since I was three, and then it gets compromised and it breaks your heart. I got heartbroken a little bit”.

On the awards front, Andrew Garfield earned Oscar nominations for films like Hacksaw Ridge and Silence.

