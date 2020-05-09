FRIENDS Trivia #17: THIS Grammy-Award Winner Singer Wanted To Be Part Of The Show

FRIENDS. It’s not a show for all of us. It’s an emotion, right? Even though the show is not running anymore now, just rewatching it, again and again, gives us a much-needed escape from otherwise depressing life. Then reading about our favourite characters from the show gives us a high of another level. Isn’t it?

Well, that’s why we are here. To entertain you and make you feel good by bringing back all the memories of the show. Just yesterday, we discussed how Ross Geller played by David Schwimmer was the most loved character of FRIENDS. Today we are back with yet another fascinating fact.

FRIENDS in its 10 seasons long run has been a host to many A-Lister guest-stars like Bruce Willis, Robin Williams, and Julia Roberts. But do you know Justin Timberlake wanted to be one among them but was turned down by the makers?

Well, that’s true!

The makers of FRIENDS were approached to have Justin Timberlake on the show but unfortunately, they couldn’t fit him in the show. In a 2014 interview to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the much-loved series, creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane recalled what exactly happened.

Emmys.com has quoted them as, “We got a call that Justin Timberlake wanted to do the show,” Marta Kauffman remembered, with Crane explaining, “We had a meeting with him and he was lovely, but we didn’t have a good part for him.”

Marta Kauffman also recalled how her kids were super angry when they came to know about it. “My kids were furious. They wanted to kill me,” Kauffman added.

What are your thoughts on this?

