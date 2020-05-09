Alison Roman SLAMS Chrissy Teigen’s Cooking Empire: “Who’s Laughing Now? She’s Making A Ton Of Fu**ing Money”

If you thought we’re done with feuds in the lifestyle industry with Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow, you’ll have to wait to know about what’s happening between Chrissy Teigen and Alison Roman.

The feud between best-selling author Alison Roman and American model Chrissy Teigen has been fuelled with many shocking comments from both sides.

In a conversation with New Consumer, Alison was asked to comment about Chrissy’s contribution to the food world, she said, “Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like Boom, a line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her.”

She also added, “That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of fu**ing money.”

Chrissy Teigen, whose experience in the kitchen has spawned two cookbooks and a cookware collection at Target, called Alison Roman’s remarks a slap in the face.

Chrissy Teigen has penned two cookbooks and owns a sweet little area at Target for her cookware collection. She tweeted her thoughts about Alison Roman’s remarks. She tweeted, “This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article.”

After facing the criticism for her comments online, Alison Roman tweeted, “When women bully other women for being honest about money and how much they do or do not make, well, that’. more. Just wishing I had someone to hold my hand during baby’s first internet backlash.”

She concluded saying, “I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who’s successful, especially not women. I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which works very well for some, but I don’t see working for me.”

