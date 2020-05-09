When Emma Watson Got Way Too Intense To Ace Torture Scene In Harry Potter & Director Had To Cut It Midway

Emma Watson enjoys a huge fan following globally. Especially here in India thanks to her character Hermione Granger from Harry Potter. People are obviously in love with her looks but also love the way she aced her character and got into its skin.

But do you know what went behind acing all the difficult scenes she did in the movie series and how she perfected her character?

In an old interview Fandango, director David Yates had opened up about the hardworking and perfectionist side of Emma Watson. We all remember that dark torture scene in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 in which Bellatrix (Helena Bonham Carter) scours ‘Mudblood’ on Hermione’s (Emma Watson) skin. In the interview, Yates talked in detail about how Emma aced that scene.

Talking about the preparation and approach, he said, “Emma wanted to do research. She was really keen to get it right. It seemed like a really bizarre request, but I asked my assistant to find some documentaries where people talk about what it’s like to be tortured. I didn’t shoot it like a scene where you (say) action (and) cut. I kind of let the camera roll for four or five minutes and I let Helena and Emma improvise to a certain extent those moments, so they could build an intensity together.”

Further talking about how Emma got into the character too much, he revealed, “The first time we did it, I (did) yell cut. Emma said, ‘You cut too early! You cut too early!’ She was getting to this intense point. And I said, ‘Well, it was getting scary, Ems!’ And she said, ‘No no no no, let me try, let me try.’ There were one or two moments that were really powerful, where Emma was able to just let go a little bit and forget for a moment that she was acting. And the screams were quite horrible to listen to. It was a very odd energy in the room. She was kind of exploring and exorcising demons really and serving the scene doing that. I felt in that moment, and in that day and in that room, she kind of crossed the line as an actress. She discovered something within herself that will make her a great actor.”

Now that’s interesting! Isn’t it? We really appreciate the bold and professional side of Emma Watson but we also suggest her to take care. You are important to us as an actress but before that, you are a human being, Ems!

