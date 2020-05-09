Is Khloe Kardashian & NBA Player Tristan Thompson Back Together? Here’s The Truth

Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods was the talk of tinseltown. Khloe Kardashian who happens to be a beauty mogul’s elder sister was already pregnant with NBA star’s child when the incident took place.

Khloe was devastated and since then she has maintained a healthy distance with the father of her daughter, True Thompson. Although, she is quarantining with him but they are just co-parenting their daughter and nothing else.

A report by Gossip Cop revealed that Tristan is trying hard to get back to Khloe with the help of her mother, Kris Jenner. Yes, you read that right. Khloe’s friends are totally against her decision of getting back with the NBA star but momager is trying hard thinking the business perspective of the family.

Now, if you’re wondering why Kris wants the two of them together; it’s because she wants to boost the TRP ratings of their show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. A few days ago, Season 18 has been premiered and Khloe was seen talking about freezing her embryos. Meanwhile, the source quoted, “Everyone knows Kris just wants a reunion to boost ratings on their show!”

During the promo, Khloe was seen talking about the same and said, “I am thinking about doing a second round of egg retrieval, but this time making embryos.” Reacting to this, Tristan nodded and said, “I am open to doing that and down to do that. Whatever’s going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that’s what I’m on board with.”

Let’s take a moment to clap for Kendall Jenner’s reaction here! She’s the only sister who is single and doesn’t have kids. Well, we hope that Khloe gets to embrace motherhood soon.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!