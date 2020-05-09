Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Gains 13 Kilograms For His New Show ‘I Know This Much Is True’

Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk is one of the early Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has a huge fan following among his MCU fans and is one of the most robust Avengers in the Marvel comics. Mark Ruffalo will be next seen in an HBO series titled ‘I Know This Much Is True’.

Mark Ruffalo will be seen in a double role in the series that is based on a book by Wally Lamb. He’ll be playing the character of identical twins in the series named Thomas and Dominick. The brothers have entirely different lives and Thomas is schizophrenic and bigger than his brother.

For the same, Mark Ruffalo has gained 30 pounds which is more than 13 kilograms. Isn’t it crazy? He didn’t want to go for prosthetics and hence decided to put on weight to get the essence of the character.

During a recent appearance at the TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Mark Ruffalo spoke about the weight gain and said, “We didn’t want it to be like I run and throw a wig on and do the same scene in the same day, so we took six weeks off to really separate these two guys. And Thomas is on medication, mood stabilizers and anti-psychotics. A lot of people put on weight.”

Furthermore, Mark Ruffalo added, “Putting on the weight for Thomas was really challenging. I didn’t expect it to be. I thought I was going to have a fun time doing that, but when you’re force-feeding yourself, some of the romance of food sort of leaves.”

The series premieres tomorrow i.e. May 10, 2020, on HBO. Tell us in the comments section below on how excited are you about the series?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!