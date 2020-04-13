Amid COVID-19 Scare, Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Walk Their Dogs On The Streets

With most people staying indoors and practising social distancing amid the COVID-19 scare, some celebrities are taking the opportunity to escape from the house arrest and breathe some fresh air. The Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman and his wife were spotted on the streets walking their dogs and enjoying a bit of sunshine recently.

The couple escaped from their house to get some fresh air in the West Village in New York on Sunday. They made the most of their short getaway as they walked their dogs and indulged in some exercise. However, the two made sure they wear masks as a precautionary measure.

Both Hugh and Deborra color-coordinated their outfits as they wore all black tracksuits for their little walk.

Interestingly, Hugh and Deborra celebrated 24 years of their marriage on 11th of April. Given the situation, the couple of course could not celebrate their special day with friends and family but Hugh took to social media to post a wonderful post for Deborra and a beautiful picture of them together. The actor wrote in his post: ‘These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24’

Take a look:

