Amber Heard SLAMMED For Posting An Allegedly ‘Staged’ Photo To Support The Black Lives Matter Movement

Amid Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s never-ending divorce battle, the Aquaman actress has already invited a whole lot of heat from the fans. Amid the Black Lives Matter movement changing gears in the United States, Amber has posted a photo as the symbol to support it.

A few days ago Amber Heard posted a photo on Instagram along with the caption, “Standing in solidarity with those intent on changing a terribly flawed and broken system and for those who are demanding justice in support of countless black and brown lives lost to it. I stand with all who are participating in this historic moment.”

Her all photos come with the disabled comments for fans and those who follow her can only comment on them. Now, the fans have dissected the photo and how it could be staged.

In the photo, we can see a shocked Amber Heard who apparently is staring at a protest backing the Black Lives Matter movement. Another thing to note is that she’s wearing a mask which even isn’t properly covering her nose. Plus, the photo is with a police officer who is from some unknown department because his uniform indicates no such thing.

There’s a comment from Trevor Patten on her post and many of the users are suggesting that he’s the same guy as the masked policeman in the photo.

Users are slamming Amber Heard for staging the photo. Check out some reactions here:

“While we’re at it..Call out @realamberheard for this obviously staged bullshit.”

While we're at it..Call out @realamberheard for this obviously staged bullshit. pic.twitter.com/5fql2OfSfH — AMBER FRANCO (@trurdhd74) June 6, 2020

Time for them receipts. In addition to being an abuser, Amber Heard is also a racist. And that photo is very staged and also weird. Why is she taking picture with a cop in front of some grafitti?

https://twitter.com/mderndarkwizard/status/1269016088232243207?s=19

And others, like Amber Heard who likes to tweet racist comments like “stereotypes are fun”, also pretend to be “activists” using staged tone deaf photos… @LOrealParisUSA this is person you absolutely need to fire, not @MunroeBergdorf

https://twitter.com/Rahaki1/status/1269364795435880449?s=19

Amber Heard saying she supports the protests while posting a picture of her with a cop. She’s a whole ass clown and a fucking racist.

https://twitter.com/xdiordepp/status/1269018060956057600?s=19

is this going to be like the time you co-opted the me too movement for personal gain? do you have a history of violence against POC as well? you absolutely do because you have a history of violence against ALL PEOPLE because you are just an abusive person! fuck Amber Heard

https://twitter.com/SM_Creepshow/status/1269202996140797952?s=19

Wait wait wait, let me get this straight:

So Hartley Sawyer can get fired for Tweets he made in 2012 where jokes like that were popular…

But Amber Heard can fucking admit abusing Johnny Depp for years and lying to ruin his carreer and keep her job?

https://twitter.com/FireKing__/status/1270119050312638464?s=19

