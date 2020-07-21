Amber Heard REVEALS Johnny Depp Popped Her Teeth Out & Split Her Lip In A Fight

The split-story of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is getting nastier by the day. A new addition to the list of many shocking revelations has been Amber claiming that Johnny ‘popped her teeth’ out while hitting her once.

Amber Heard mentioned that the reason behind the particular fight was Johnny Depp accusing her of having an affair with two men. It’s Amber’s second day of giving evidence in Johnny’s ongoing Libel case against The Sun.

Amber has accused Johnny of hitting her so bad that she was left covered in blood. According to a Mirror UK report, Eleanor Laws QC, who is representing Johnny Depp, asked Amber: “How did he hit you in such a way that blood spattered on the wall?”

To which Amber Heard replied: “Back then it was just slaps or backhands, and at the time it was a shock… I felt his rings hit my mouth, my teeth… All I can tell you is Johnny wore these rings… He backhanded me… We got into an argument because he said I’d had affairs with two people I never had an affair with”.

She also said, “He popped my teeth, the next day there was blood next to the Smeg fridge… The next day Johnny made a joke about it… We made light of it… It’s hard to believe, but I was so quick to think it would never happen again.”

Amber Heard has been terming this incident as Disco Bloodbath and The judge, Mr Justice Nicol, asked the reason behind it. Heard clarified: “He hit me, and split my lip, blood went on the wall and on my shirt”. She also said that it was Johnny Depp who started using this term and it’s the title of a book. Depp has denied all the reports of hitting Amber.

