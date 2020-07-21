Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Got Married AGAIN In Angelina Jolie’s Presence? Here’s The Truth!

Since the lockdown, there have been many rumours about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt coming together again. From the duo staying together to them welcoming twins, many bizarre stories have made headlines. So far, none of them has come true.

However, the latest news will make you go WTF. A report by In Touch mentioned that Brad and Jennifer have got married again. Yes, you read it right! The report indicated that their wedding took place Pit’s backyard. Another crazy thing mentioned was Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their kids attended this secret wedding!

Along with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s closest friend George Clooney was also present for the same. The publication mentioned that the FRIENDS actress wore a white dress for the big day. On the other hand, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor opted for a tuxedo ensemble. So is it true? Read on.

If you think Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have tied the knot again in Angelina Jolie’s presence, let us tell you that it’s untrue. After In Touch’s report, Gossip Cop did an investigation on the wedding news of the former couple. It was reported that there was no wedding. In fact, Brad and Jen haven’t even reconciled since they split in 2005.

However, they are good friends with each other. So any report mentioning about their “secret wedding” is fake.

