Alec Baldwin Takes Social Media Break Post Woody Allen Backlash, WATCH

On Tuesday, a lot of people and Hollywood celebs followed Blackout Tuesday and posted a plain black pic. However, Alec Baldwin had promoted Woody Allen’s book ‘Apropos of Nothing’. He again shared another post about his podcast with Allen. This didn’t go down with netizens and they bashed him.

Followers were angry as Tuesday was observed as a day where people will only share a black pic and nothing personal on social media. Following all the bashing, Alec Baldwin shared a screenshot in which he replied to a fan who slammed him. In the reply, The Departed actor wrote, “As for the perceived lack of sensitivity re BlackOutTuesday, I had no idea about this…national day of whatever.” This made his followers more angry as he dismissed the movement that is important to fight racism.

After all the backlash, Alec Baldwin decided to take a break from social media. He announced this news on his Instagram page. In the video, The Edge actor defended his dismissal of Blackout Tuesday protocol. He also said that his participation in social media is a form of psychosis. Baldwin captioned the video, “Gonna be taking a break from social media for a time. A pre break ramble.”

Watch the video below:

However, a few hours later, Alec shared a video of garden flowers on his Instagram page. The caption of the video reads, “Taking a break to smell the flowers. (Only posting contractually required promotions)”.

What do you think of Alec Baldwin’s reaction to the backlash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!