Stranger Things by Netflix is one of the most popular series in the world. It has a massive fan following and its upcoming season is one of the most anticipated ones. The first season came in 2017 and ever since that, the show has been crazy popular among the viewers and fans. There are so many friendships that we adore in the show but any guesses, which one stole the show in the last season? It was undoubtedly Joe Keery’s Steve and Maya Hawke’s Robin.

Steve and Robin happened to be former enemies in high school. Now, all of us know that Steve follows a huge fan following among girls in school because of good looks, good looks and good looks but Robin never really adored him for the same.

Steve started working at a local ice cream parlour, Scoops Ahoy and Robin has been working there for a while and that’s how the two became co-workers and friends. The chemistry between them in Stranger Things 3 will keep you at the edge. Steve started liking Robin and when he tried to kiss her in the last season, Robin revealed that she’s gay. That came as heartbreak for all the fans but we are glad that their friendship had a special connection.

Talking about their bond in an interview with Variety, Maya said, “It’s very refreshing to see a bond between a man and a woman that isn’t transactional, that isn’t romantic. It’s their togetherness that comes as a true friendship in understanding through opposition. Seeing that is almost revolutionary.”

Maya aka Robin also gave the hint for the upcoming season 4 and said, “A new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything.”

A while ago, the makers of the show released the teaser of season 4 and we saw David Harbour aka Jim Hopper alive in Russia. That surely came as a breather for fans.

This includes Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Sadie Sink (Max) Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), David Harbour (Hopper), Maya Hawke (Robin) and Erica (Priah Ferguson).

There has been no official announcement by Netflix on the release date of the upcoming season but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’ll be mostly released next year.

