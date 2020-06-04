When Jennifer Aniston Told Angelina Jolie “Brad Pitt Is So Excited To Work With You”, Poor Jen!

Jennifer Aniston was happily married to Brad Pitt for 5-long-years. But trouble in paradise began when the actor met Angelina Jolie. It was their union at Mr. & Mrs. Smith sets that changed everything. A divorce followed by along with the initiation of Brangelina’s journey.

But did you know about the two beauties’ first meeting? As expected, the conversation began with Brad Pitt. But the heart-breaking part was Jennifer Aniston’s first dialogue with Angelina Jolie. We bet she must be regretting it all her left post that.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2006, the FRIENDS actress opened up about the split. Recalling her only meeting with Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston shared, “It was on the lot of Friends—I pulled over and introduced myself. I said, ‘Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.’”

Well, little did Jen know that things would turn the way they did! Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt mutually called for a divorce in 2005. While many say that Brad cheated on the actress with Angelina Jolie, there remains no proof to it. Instead, when asked about the rumours, the FRIENDS actress said she chose to believe her husband. However, then came the pictures from Brangelina’s vacation and that left her highly disappointed.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston’s BFF Courteney Cox too opened up about what went behind the scenes. “I don’t think he started an affair physically, but I think he was attracted to her. There was a connection, and he was honest about that with Jen. Most of the time, when people are attracted to other people, they don’t tell. At least he was honest about it. It was an attraction that he fought for a period of time,” shared Courteney.

