When Daniel Radcliffe Made A SHOCKING Confession, Slept With Harry Potter Groupies While Being Drunk

Daniel Radcliffe became a global sensation after the raging success of the Harry Potter film franchise. Not just fans, the actor had in the literal sense amassed followers after Harry Potter became a culture more than just a fantasy film series.

However, Daniel Radcliffe has often spoken about the kind of life he lived during the filming of Harry Potter. After opening up about his alcohol addictions during HP days, Radcliffe had also confessed that there were times when he had slept with fans of the franchise. Yes, you read that guys! FANS.

Opening up to The Mirror, Daniel Radcliffe had confessed to having slept with Harry Potter ‘groupies’. The actor was quoted saying, “I was always very nervous about the groupie thing. I like to like somebody before I sleep with them. You know you’re going to have to talk to them afterward, even if it is a one-night stand.”

The Harry Potter star further said, “I have… I mean, that has happened, but generally speaking, I’ve known the person. Apart from a few times when I was drinking. Besides, I like having a girlfriend. I have a crazy life… somebody will tell me we’re going to an airport and I know vaguely what we’re doing but I have no idea when so I take it a day at a time.”

Well, that certainly does come as a shocker as Daniel Radcliffe played the very good boy Harry Potter through all the 8 films of the franchise. While that may have been Daniel Radcliff’s life during his filming days of Harry Potter, but he is now happily settled with longtime girlfriend Erin Darke.

Featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the most crucial roles, the Harry Potter franchise is one of the most successful franchises in the history of cinema.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!