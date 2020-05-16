While superhero movies enjoy a large fan following all over the world, there are some who aren’t very fond of the Marvel and DC films. We have earlier heard revered filmmaker Martin Scorsese express his disinterest in these films, and now Jason Bourne and Westworld actor Vincent Cassel is the latest to have joined the bandwagon.

He recently said that Marvel and DC films are for kids. “Honestly, these are not movie movies I watch anymore. When they came up with the technology and the fact that suddenly Iron Man or Spider-Man could look real and not tacky in the special effects, I was interested. Then, it became normal,” Vincent Cassel said to Inverse.com.

Vincent Cassel also added that he has been offered a comic-book film in the past, but he declined the offer. “I was a big fan of the comics at the time when I was a kid. Nowadays, I think these are movies for kids, really. And even though I still have a part of me who’s a kid, I would say no. I wouldn’t watch it,” Vincent reiterated.

Vincent further added that he wouldn’t mind playing a great villain, if it is made by somebody who’s talented enough to give it a twist and doesn’t make it look like a movie for the kids. “Then maybe I would do it. But otherwise, no. The few approaches that I had, I felt like it would have been a long time commitment for something that I wouldn’t even watch to the end,” he elaborated.

Earlier, James Cameron too had expressed his displeasure with the genre. However, Scorsese had gone a step ahead by calling superhero movies as ‘theme parks’. He had added that he doesn’t see those movie, neither he considers them cinema.

