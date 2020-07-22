After Kanye West, Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Expresses His Desire To Run For US Presidential 2020 Elections

Early this month, a day after America’s Independence day, Kanye West had a shocking announcement that literally shook his fans across the globe. As the rapper announced with a tweet that he will be running in for the presidential election of the US that will be conducted later this year.

Kanye West’s tweet read, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Kanye West kickstarted his presidential campaign with a rally at Exquis Event Center in North Charleston in South Carolina where he broke into tears after making some shocking revelations.

Inspired from Kanye West, it seems fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert also is keen to stand in for the presidential 2020 elections. The Myron singer who shares over a whopping 7 million followers on Twitter took to his handle where he shared a picture of himself seated in an airplane, dressed in a shirt with American flag imprinted on it, along with a strikingly similar bag.

Along with the picture, Lil Uzi Vert also had a caption that read, “Vote for baby Pluto”

Vote for Baby Pluto 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aPx4JtI0hE — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 22, 2020

Lil Uzi Vert also had yet another tweet that read, “IM TIRED OF THIS ….. IM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT..VOTE FOR BABY PLUTO”

IM TIRED OF THIS ….. IM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT 🇺🇸 VOTE FOR BABY PLUTO — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 22, 2020

Following his tweets, Lil Uzi Vert received a mixed response from his followers in the comment section.

