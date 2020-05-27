Adele Post Her Drastic Weight Transformation & Divorce Is Now In Love?

There are many singers who desire to have a career like Adele. The singer rose to fame in 2008 and since then has delivered multiple songs that have crossed more than a billion views on Youtube. Her fans often wonder what Adele does when she is not working. The singer has always kept her love life private and she always uses songs to express her pain after breakups. Songs like ‘Hello’ and ‘Someone like you’ is the perfect examples of it.

Recently, Adele was in news for her surprising weight loss. The singer split from her husband Simon Konecki in 2019. Since her divorce, Adele has been linked to a few famous faces, including Skepta and Harry Styles. However, nothing was official on record. Fans have now been speculating if she is dating anyone after divorce and her weight loss?

In late 2019, a source from The Sun had said: “No one saw it coming but there’s a whirlwind romance going on between Adele and Skepta”. Although the two never confirmed their relationship in public.

Adele and Simon began dating in 2011, and a year later, they welcomed their son, Angelo. They had a secret wedding in 2017 and the exact date of their wedding never made it to the public. Unfortunately, Adele and Konecki called it quits in 2019.

Her marital status and sudden change in appearance led to fans speculating about her love life. But recently, a source told Hollywood Life that “Adele is perfectly happy being single at the moment, adding: “She doesn’t need a man to be happy. Right now, her focus is on being a mom and on her music”.

Meanwhile, the transformation has brought a positive change in her life. Adele is happier and more confident than she’s ever been.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!